Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC close in on league leaders

Oliver Hotchkiss played a key role in Beckwithshaw CC's victory over Bolton Villas. Picture: Gerard Binks

Beckwithshaw CC trimmed Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One leaders Addingham’s advantage at the top of the table to 26 points courtesy of a six-wicket success over Bolton Villas.

Duncan McLeod (6-50) and Scott Irvine (3-42) did the business with the ball as the home team were dismissed on 153.

Oliver Hotchkiss (56 not out) then struck an unbeaten half-century to lead the Stags to 157/4 in 28 overs, Ross Sedgley adding 30.

Struggling Bardsey boosted their own survival hopes and Beckwithshaw’s title chances when they recorded a shock win over first-placed Addingham.

Chasing a hefty 273/4, runs from Henry Wainman (60), Faisal Abid (59) and Harvey Dixon (49 not out) steered the hosts to a two-wicket triumph which saw them climb out of the relegation zone.

Follifoot moved up to eighth position as a result of their 29-run victory on the road at Ilkley.

A 117-run partnership for the second wicket between Hector Bowerman (62) and James Orton (51) laid the foundation for a first-innings score of 152 all out.

A trio of scalps apiece for Pete Hardisty and Callum McLean then helped send Ilkley back to the pavilion for just 123.

Collingham & Linton ensured that the gap between them and Premier Division leaders Otley did not increase, by beating Horsforth Hall Park on Saturday afternoon.

Toby Jacklin bagged a superb haul of 5-22, while Nadeem Shefta claimed four scalps as the home side were bowled out for 148.

Dinura Gunawardena (51 not out) and Ed Hayhurst (44 not out) then came together to guide the defending champions to 152/4.

That result means that second-placed Collingham stay 38 points behind Otley.

Rock-bottom Bilton suffered their 11th loss in 12 matches when they were knocked over for 154 chasing Pool’s 273 all out.