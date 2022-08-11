Airedale & Wharfedale League: Beckwithshaw CC and Bilton win again

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Round-up of the latest Airedale & Wharfedale League Division One action.

Ben Holderness’ Beckwithshaw stay ninth in the table having seen off defending champions Saltaire, significantly denting their opponents’ 2022 title hopes in the process.

Harry Lister was in superb form with the ball, taking six wickets as the visitors were bowled out on 229.

Several Stags batsmen including Miles Buller (33), Joe Holderness (28) and Ross Sedgley (27) made starts when the home side replied though wickets fell at regular intervals, leaving them in a spot of bother at 126/6.

However, number nine Callum Doak eventually came to the rescue, hitting an unbeaten 72 alongside Pete Hotchkiss (26) to lead ‘Shaw over the line at 230/8 with three overs to spare.

Bilton sit one place and one point further down the table following Saturday’s triumph in a must-win clash with rock-bottom Ilkley.

Tuseif Arshad (4-43), Sam Dale (3-48) and Russell Robshaw (3-58) were all among the wickets, helping to get rid of the home team for 183.

Sam Dale then set about winning the game for Bilton, hitting 13 fours in his fine knock of 97 not out, but just failing to go on and complete his century.

Jamie Bryant added 42 not out at the other end, the pair putting on 61 for the sixth wicket to wrap things up in the penultimate over.

Collingham & Linton dropped down to sixth place after they were bowled out for 184 chasing Burley-in-Wharfedale’s 257/8.

Toby Jacklin struck 41 in a losing cause after Kieren Helwig had taken three wickets earlier on.

In Division Two, Follifoot fell back out of the promotion places having failed to overhaul Steeton’s first innings score of 236/7.

Josh Cutts, Yasar Ali and Nat Cutts all took a couple of scalps apiece for the Bulls, though none of their batsmen really made much of an impression.

Nick Robinson top-scored with 38, but Follifoot were all out for 164 in the end.

Bardsey were knocked over for 168 attempting to chase down Colton Institute’s 256 all out.