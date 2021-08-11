Toby Jacklin was in fine form with the ball for Collingham & Linton. Picture: Steve Riding

Ben Holderness’ team had got themselves right in the title mix following a fine run of form through late June and early July, but now find themselves well off the pace down in fourth position.

They were bowled out for 174 on Saturday, Miles Buller top-scoring with 42, while Ben Holderness added 34 and Sam Moore hit 32.

Joe Holderness took 3-38 to keep Shaw in the contest when Addingham replied, but they eventually made it over the line with five balls remaining of their 50-over allocation.

Bilton also lost out after failing to defend the total they put on the board first up.

Ryan Bradshaw (54) and Jamie Bryant (54) both struck half-centuries as the hosts posted 195/8 against Rawdon.

Skipper David Cummings bagged three wickets in an attempt to halt the visitors’ charge, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

That five-wicket loss saw Bilton slip down to seventh place, just behind Collingham & Linton, who, by contrast, have come into a little bit of form.

Toby Jacklin’s team registered their third win in four attempts when they entertained Olicanian, compiling 215/9.

Steve James led the way with a rapid 51 down the order, while opener Ed Hayhurst hit 42.

A superb haul of 6-58 then helped Collingham get rid of their visitors for 179, wrapping up a 36-run success.

In Division Two, a half-century from captain Nick Robinson (53)allied to James Orton’s knock of 39 took Follifoot to 222/9 in 44 overs on the road at Steeton.

The wet weather meant that there was only time for the home team to face 33 overs in response, however they fell short of their revised target of 167, Istikhar Hussain bagging 3-37 to help restrict them to 140/6.

Bardsey were also victorious, racking up 253 against Green Lane thanks to a stunning century from Tom Franklin (146).