Airedale & Wharfedale League: Already-relegated Bilton CC save their best until last

Cameron Martin batting for Bilton CC. Picture: Gerard Binks

Bilton CC saved their best performance of the season until last as they rounded off what has been a miserable campaign with a superb 118-run win over North Leeds.

Long-since-relegated, David Cummings' men headed into Saturday's contest having lost 19 of their previous 20 Airedale & Wharfedale League Premier Division matches.

But the basement boys racked up a huge total of 318/8 in 50 overs, Sam Dale (137) smashing a superb century, while Michael Rawlins (60) and Cameron Martin (41) also contributed.

Dale then completed a fine afternoon's work by bagging 5-36 as Leeds were bowled out on 200.

Collingham & Linton finish 2024 second in the table, but 73 points behind title-winners Otley.

The defending champions knocked Adel over for 129, Adam Wetherall taking 5-34 and Toby Jacklin 4-19.

Jacklin (50 not out) and Dinura Gunawardena (38) then guided Collingham to 130/4 in just 22.4 overs.

Their promotion from Division One already confirmed, second-placed Beckwithshaw beat Olicanian by five wickets.

Duncan McLeod (5-33) and Stuart Hudson (4-28) shone with the ball for the Stags as the home side were all out for 149.

Ross Sedgley then struck 71 when 'Shaw responded.

Fifth-placed Follifoot went down by one wicket at New Rover having posted 187 all out, Isaac Mapima (41) their leading light.

Alex Fox then returned sensational figures of 9-55, but the hosts just got over the line.

Bardsey end the season second-from-bottom of the pile and were relegated despite a 10-wicket last-day rout of Guiseley.

Waqas Rasheed and Josh Hughes snapped up three wickets apiece to help dismiss the visitors for 165.

Faisal Abid (104 not out) and Jonathan Wilson (58 not out) then knocked off the required runs inside 31 overs.