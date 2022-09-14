Aire-Wharfe League: Follifoot CC miss out on promotion on final day of season

Follifoot CC's Istikhar Hussain bagged a five-wicket haul on the final day of the 2022 season. Picture: Steve Riding

The Bulls headed into Saturday’s fixture with Colton Institute third in the table and knowing that they needed to take maximum points, while hoping that second-placed Tong Park Esholt dropped points.

And Nick Robinson’s men did their bit, putting 300/7 on the board after 50 overs, Yasar Ali (89 not out) and Hector Bowerman (75) leading the way.

Istikhar Hussain then ran riot, picking up 5-13 as Colton were blown away for just 53.

But, Tong Park’s success over Olicanian meant that they held on to second spot at Follifoot’s expense.

Elsewhere, Bardsey secured their second-division status when they dismissed Adel for 102, Sadaqat Zaman bagging six scalps in a nine-wicket success.

In Division One, Collingham & Linton slipped from fourth to sixth place in the table as a result of their 22-run reverse at the hands of Rawdon.

A fine five-wicket haul for Toby Jacklin left the hosts chasing just 140 for victory, however they did not progress any further than 118, Jonathan Haslem left stranded on 45 not out.

Bilton’s campaign ended in disappointing fashion as they went down by 10 wickets at home to Otley having been skittled for 89.

That defeat was their 13th in 22 completed league fixtures this term and sees them finish in 10th spot.

Already-relegated Beckwithshaw lost by four wickets on the road at North Leeds.