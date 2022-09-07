Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw CC relegated from top flight following defeat to derby rivals Bilton CC
Beckwithshaw CC were relegated from Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale League as a result of Saturday’s derby defeat to Bilton.
Promoted back to the top-flight in 2020, the 2017 league champions achieved a comfortable mid-table finish last term, but have struggled for form this year, winning just five of their 21 fixtures to date.
Callum Doak hit 32 and Oliver Hotchkiss 31 as the Stags were bowled out for 142, Tuseif Arshad doing most of the damage with a haul of 5-35.
Chris Peirson then top-scored with 30 as Bilton reached 143/6 to seal a four-wicket win and demote their local rivals.
Charlie Swallow (76 not out) hit a fine half-century as fourth-placed Collingham & Linton posted 223/8 on their way to ending Otley’s title hopes.
Adam Wetherall (4-51) and Toby Jacklin (3-39) then combined to good effect to help get rid of the home team for 178, Jacklin moving onto 76 scalps for the season in the process.
In Division Two, Follifoot saw off Adel to keep their promotion hopes alive.
Tom Stewart led the way with a knock of 52 as the Bulls put 184 on the board.
Four wickets from Istikhar Hussain then helped send Adel packing on 158.
Follifoot now need to beat Colton Institute on the final day of the season and hope that Tong Park Esholt drop points if they are to sneak into second spot.
Bardsey continue to hover just above the drop zone after their 59-run loss at Calverley St Wilfrids.
Sameer Manjrekar struck 41, but the visitors were all out on 151 chasing a first-innings total of 210/8.