A double dose of defeat for Harrogate CC and Knaresborough CC's 1st XIs

Henry Thompson batted nicely, but could not save Harrogate CC's 1st XI from defeat to Hull Zingari. Picture: Richard Bown

Harrogate CC 1st XI suffered two defeats in as many days over the course of what proved to be a disappointing weekend.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Roosters were beaten by Hull Zingari in the Yorkshire Premier League North Premier Division on Saturday afternoon, then got dumped out of the K3 Dental Cup by Driffield Town just 24 hours later.

Saturday saw Zingari arrive at St George's Road having lost four of their first five matches of the season, but they managed to restrict David Stiff's team to just 158/9 from their 50 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opener Henry Thompson more than did his bit, carrying his bat to finish unbeaten on 84 not out as those around him failed to make any kind of an impression.

Spinners Jack Shutt and Ishan Abeysekara managed to pick up a couple of wickets apiece when Zingari replied, though they were unable to prevent the away side from reaching 159/5 in the 46th over.

On Sunday, a much-changed Harrogate side was left chasing 258/6 in the second round of the Yorkshire Premier League’s 50-over knock-out cup competition.

Will Bates returned figures of 3-36 before the Roosters made a pretty decent fist of knocking off the required runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wil Harwood (52), Jordan Sleightholme (43) and Abeysekara (39) all chipped in, however’Gate ended up 21 runs short in the end.

Knaresborough were beaten for the fourth time in five completed matches since their promotion to the top flight.

Greg Pickles' team were bowled out for 127 at Driffield, Tashmial Henry top-scoring with 46.

The Woldsmen then needed just 15.5 overs to complete a nine-wicket success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knaresborough also exited the K3 Dental Cup at the same stage of the competition as neighbours Harrogate.

Skipper Pickles, Jordan Tear and Oliver Fryer all claimed a brace of wickets as Wakefield Thornes put up 207/9.

The hosts were then dismissed on 104 as only Pickles (30) offered any serious resistance with the willow in hand.

Sessay remain bottom of the pile after suffering a sixth loss in as many outings this term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chasing defending champions Clifton Alliance's first-innings total of 269/6, the Thirsk outfit were knocked over with only 107 runs to their name.

In Premier Division Two, Harrogate 2nds went down by 101 runs when they visited Carlton Towers.

Skipper Jordan Sleightholme snapped up 4-34 as the hosts reached 281/7, and that score proved to be well beyond the Roosters.

Ash Griffin (50) made a half-century and Sanjay Mani chipped in with 32, but 'Gate came up well short in the end and were back in the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 180 all out.