Ripon swimmer Sienna Chilcott, 9, has covered an amazing 5000m by continuously swimming 334 lengths of a 15m pool.

Sienna showed amazing determination by swimming for 3 hours and 40 mins with no rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She learnt to swim through Ripon City Swimming Club and improved her technique by attending Swim Perfect of Ripon.

Sienna after completing her massive swim.

Proud mother Clare Chilcott said: “Without these clubs Sienna would have been unable to achieve what she has done.

"She has now decided to take her challenge further and has put her 5000m swim towards swimming for Diabetes UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She is also taking part in the Swim 22 challenge and aims to swim 22 miles (the distance of the channel) in 3 months.