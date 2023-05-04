Nine-year-old Ripon girl swims 5000m in less than four hours
A young Ripon swimmer has swam an incredible 5000 metres at just nine years old.
Ripon swimmer Sienna Chilcott, 9, has covered an amazing 5000m by continuously swimming 334 lengths of a 15m pool.
Sienna showed amazing determination by swimming for 3 hours and 40 mins with no rest.
She learnt to swim through Ripon City Swimming Club and improved her technique by attending Swim Perfect of Ripon.
Proud mother Clare Chilcott said: “Without these clubs Sienna would have been unable to achieve what she has done.
"She has now decided to take her challenge further and has put her 5000m swim towards swimming for Diabetes UK.
"She is also taking part in the Swim 22 challenge and aims to swim 22 miles (the distance of the channel) in 3 months.
"Well done Sienna on your amazing achievement!”