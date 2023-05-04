News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
12 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
20 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
2 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Nine-year-old Ripon girl swims 5000m in less than four hours

A young Ripon swimmer has swam an incredible 5000 metres at just nine years old.

By Clare ChilcottContributor
Published 4th May 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:57 BST

Ripon swimmer Sienna Chilcott, 9, has covered an amazing 5000m by continuously swimming 334 lengths of a 15m pool.

Sienna showed amazing determination by swimming for 3 hours and 40 mins with no rest.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She learnt to swim through Ripon City Swimming Club and improved her technique by attending Swim Perfect of Ripon.

Sienna after completing her massive swim.Sienna after completing her massive swim.
Sienna after completing her massive swim.
Most Popular

Proud mother Clare Chilcott said: “Without these clubs Sienna would have been unable to achieve what she has done.

"She has now decided to take her challenge further and has put her 5000m swim towards swimming for Diabetes UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She is also taking part in the Swim 22 challenge and aims to swim 22 miles (the distance of the channel) in 3 months.

"Well done Sienna on your amazing achievement!”

Read More
Ripon Grammar School Student wins national Young Musician of the Year competitio...
Related topics:Ripon