We ain’t won nothing yet, insists Harrogate Hockey skipper Harris

Harrogate Hockey Club’s Mens 1s head into the Christmas break top of the North Division One standings, but captain Tom Harris is insisting that his team can’t afford to take anything for granted.

The Ainsty Road outfit are unbeaten in 12 matches in 2018/19, with nine victories leaving them in pole position just past the halfway stage of the season.

Their lead at the summit is however a slender one – they sit just a single point clear of second-placed Bowdon – and Harris has warned that there is still a long way to go.

“Thirty points and top of the table at the Christmas break is a good achievement, but we know the job is only half done,” he said.

“Staying top in 2019 would be great, though it’s much easier said than done.

“Although the first half of the season has been good, it’s still far from perfect.

“We’ve twice drawn games that we’d have been favourites to win. There’s always room for improvement.”

Harris does not believe that there is one single reason for ‘Gate’s improved form this term, attributing their upturn in fortunes to a variety of factors.

“The foundations were laid by my predecessor Will Rogers and our coach Robin Walker,” Harris added.

“Harrogate have always been a side that had bucket-loads of attacking prowess. There’s no change there, but we’ve tried to add a harder defensive edge this season and that seems to be paying off.

“We’re converting a lot of our set-pieces which gives us confidence that good attacking work will be rewarded.

“I have every confidence in our side. We’ll enjoy the festive period and come back raring to go on January 19.”