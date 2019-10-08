Unbeaten Harrogate Hockey Club Men forced to settle for just a point

Harrogate Hockey Club Men’s 1s extended their unbeaten start to life in the North Premier Division when they entertained Chester.

Tom Harris’ newly-promoted side began the weekend top of the table following back-to-back victories, though they had to settle for a point on Saturday afternoon despite taking an early lead.

It was Charles Edmondson who made that initial breakthrough, registering his first goal of the season in the seventh minute with a crisp backhand strike.

‘Gate kept up the pressure on the away goal as they looked to add to their tally, however Chester kept to the deficit to one with some excellent defending.

The visitors then scored twice in quick succession to turn the match on its head.

Their first goal was a crash ball that was cleverly deflected past Dan Garlick in the ‘Gate goal to level matters.

Chester then punished Gate’s poor discipline as they converted a corner while their hosts were down to 10 men.

The second period saw Harris’ men come flying out of the blocks and they were rewarded in the 45th minute when Alfie Weaver scored from a rebounded penalty-corner.

‘Gate pressed on in search of a winning goal, but one was not forthcoming and they had to settle for a point, much to the disappointment of skipper Harris.

"We're very disappointed not to get the win, I thought we were just about the stronger team but sometimes things just don't go your way," he said.

"Our goalkeeper Dan Garlick deserves a special mention. He is the youngest member of our squad and produced a fine save at 2-2 to show how much he has earned his place in the side."

The result leaves 'Gate third in the league standings ahead of this Saturday’s trip to rock-bottom Formby.