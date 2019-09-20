UCI World Road Championships: where to park in Harrogate if you're going to the Yorkshire cycling competition

The UCI World Road Championships will see riders starting out from various locations all over Yorkshire.

For fans who like to be there to see things getting underway, this presents an ideal excuse to make a trip to the likes of Leeds, Richmond, Doncastor or Ripon.

The riders will have been pushed to their limits by the time they reach Harrogate. Picture: UCI.

However, all roads lead to Harrogate, where each of the various races' finishing lines lie. Those looking to catch sight of the races' last-gasp action will be drawn there too.

With high attendances expected, finding somewhere to park will be the first challenge faced by visiting fans.

Some street parking restrictions will be in place during the competition and both the Jubilee and West Park multi-storey car parks will be closed to accommodate competition vehicles, so it's a good idea to know where you're going ahead of time.

To help ease any anxieties, here's a few suggestions.

The Yorkshire Showground

Offical UCI World Road Championship parking can be booked via the competition's website, using the Yorkshire Showground which is a 20-minute walk from the Fan Zone and race route.

There will also be a shuttle bus in operation during the tournament, charging £2 for a return.

However, it’s worth noting that overnight parking is not available here.

Hornbeam Park

With 115 spaces and no charges, Hornbeam Park isn't nearly as central as some of the other options but it does make for a good free option for those who don't mind a 30-minute walk to Harrogate.

Alternatively, it is right by Hornbeam Park train station, so there is the option of parking there and hopping on the seven-minute train to the town.

Victoria Multi-Storey

The Victoria Shopping Centre contains a multi-storey car park which is near the finish line and also close to various bus and rail links.

However, it will be closed at several points during the competition, with full details provided here.

Montpellier Shoppers

While much smaller than the Victoria park, the Montpellier Shoppers car park is available overnight and all through the competition.

Park View

Sitting slightly further afield is the Park View car park. It's similar in size and slightly cheaper than Montpellier.

Odeon Cinema

Moving slightly further away from the centre of Harrogate again, the Odeon cinema on Station Avenue also boasts a reasonably large car park.

After 6pm, parking is free to cinema-goers, so anyone looking to take in a movie after the races could take advantage.

Station Parade

The Station Parade car park is a lot smaller and only allows for a four-hour stay but it is very close to the Victoria Park and so could make an excellent back-up for those who aren't staying overnight.

Crescent Gardens

Also a short stays only deal (three hours max this time), the Crescent Gardens park is well-priced and could make another good option for those who will be on the move again after the race.