Harrogate Hockey Club Men bounce back with 11-goal thrashing of City of York

Harrogate Men’s 1s recorded their biggest win for a number of years, thrashing local rivals City of York 11-1 in front of a big crowd at Ainsty Road.

Tom Harris' men suffered their first defeat since promotion to the North Premier Division in their previous outing, but bounced back in fine style.

Alfie Weaver started proceedings with a trademark drag-flick that found the top corner and the lead was doubled shortly afterwards by Harry Henderson.

York then enjoyed their strongest spell in the game and Harrogate’s young goalkeeper Dan Garlick thwarted three good efforts from the away side, with the half-time whistle arriving at a good time as far as the hosts were concerned.

In the second period, the floodgates opened, Will Rogers and Charles Edmondson both getting on the score-sheet within four minutes of the re-start before Chris Horne made it 5-0.

York then grabbed a consolation, but this only spurred the home team to go on and score more, racking up six goals in the final 14 minutes.

Toby Blaker grabbed a brace while Toby Harris scored the goal of the game with a clever reverse effort that flew past the visiting keeper.

Weaver then notched his second of the afternoon with another accurate drag-flick and Tom Gugan was in the right place at the right time to take the 'Gate tally into double figures.

Edmondson delivered the final blow with a powerful effort, leaving the home fans buoyant.

Harrogate travel to Whitley Bay & Tynemouth this weekend as they look to keep the pressure on the North Premier’s top two.