Harrogate Amateur Boxing Club's annual show is a big hit

Harrogate Amateur Boxing Club Show recently held its annual show at the newly-renovated Majestic Hotel.

A packed crowd of more than 600 people were treated to a entertaining evening by both the local boxers as well as their opponents, who came from far and wide, with organisers describing the event as a “great success.”

All the bouts were evenly-matched and all were difficult for the officials to judge as there was no clear-cut winner in any of the fights.

Harrogate newcomer Kristan Gray started the night off with an excellent performance in his skills bout.

Gray was followed into the ring by Chloe Addyman, who only just lost out to Chloe Giglio from St Ives).

Keppel Stevens versus James William Dunstan was a close fight, as ws the showdown between Jacob Millar and Dominic Williamson.

A very tough fight eventually ended with Jacob coming out on the wrong side of the decision.

Charlie Lawson was on top form during his win against a really tough opponent with a big entourage from the North East, Jamie Smeaton.

Kai Haynes’ bout with Greg Brady from Furness Catholic was a swing-fest in which home ace Haynes eventually triumphed.

The clash between Harrogate’s elite boxer Conner Tiki Irving and Eastburn’s Ben Thompson was a toe-to-toe, non-stop affair which nearly brought the house down.

In the end, Irving lost via an extremely close split decision.

“A big thank you goes to all boxers, officials and coaches especially our two very own coaches Ben Smith and PJ Stubbs, who have brought our boxers on to a different level,” said Harrogate Amateur Boxing Club’s Ian Irving.

“With their own experience of boxing at the top level, they have made the Harrogate boxing team a force to be reckoned with.”

The club managed to raise a total of £250 on the night for this year’s chose charity, Young Epilepsy.

Anyone interested in joining the club, either to box or just to keep fit, is welcome to call John Lewis on 07860 374553.