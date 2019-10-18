Derby delight for table-topping Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies

Harrogate Ladies 1s maintained their flawless start to 2019/20 and moved to the top of North Division One after a 5-2 derby win at local rivals Ben Rhydding.

Things didn't begin well, however, and with only a couple of minutes on the clock, 'Gate player Becky Sagar picked up a nasty knee injury and was carried off the pitch.

Ten minutes later, the situation got even worse for the visitors after their hosts broke down the left.

An initial strike was saved, but their second shot took a deflection off Harrogate defender Cecilia Allen’s stick and rebounded straight to a home forward, who was waiting on the goal-line to pounce.

'Gate rallied immediately, cutting down on some of the errors, and they quickly created a chance to pull level.

Anna Blythe found Freya Wilde in the circle, who coolly slipped the ball to the returning Lucy Wood, who fired the ball past the Rhydding keeper into the bottom left of the goal to make it 1-1 at half-time.

Harrogate stepped it up again shortly into the second half, with some nice pressing and build-up play on the left-hand side of the pitch that found Evelyn Wright..

She was denied by the home custodian, however the ball fell to Wilde at the top of the circle who didn’t need a second invitation and slotted the ball in for 2-1.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure and were rewarded with a penalty-corner.

A slick routine found a diving Blythe on the right post, and she deflected the ball into the goal, her first league strike for the club.

A few minutes later it was Blythe again who seized on a loose pass on the halfway line and charged forwards, taking the ball around two defenders before tipping it over the oncoming keeper to register a stunning individual effort.

Ben Rhydding fought hard in the last 10 minutes, pilling players forwards to try to get back into the game and narrowed the gap to 4-2 with a successful penalty-flick.

A nervy couple of minutes ensued until Blythe and Wood combined, the latter scoring 'Gate's fifth to wrap up three derby points.

Next up is a game against Wakefield, noon start at Granby Hockey Centre on Saturday.

The Ladies 2s suffered their second successive defeat of the season on Saturday, going down 1-0 at home against local rivals Adel 2s in what was only their second loss since December 2018.

Harrogate attacked with ease, Ella Hampson and Sam Swenson going close on a number of occasions.

As they tightened their grip on the game, the team played some of their best hockey of the season with player of the match Sophie McNay and Katy Blyth locking down the middle of the pitch.

A rare Adel forage into the hosts' half saw them win a short-corner that they blasted home against the run of play.

The start of the second period followed a similar pattern with the Harrogate side pushing hard for an equaliser.

They came close on a number of occasions with shouts of a stroke denied at one point following a well-worked penalty-corner.

The home side were then denied an equaliser from a Matilda van Breeman backboard strike, with the shot ruled outside the circle.

This week Harrogate 2s travel to Sheffield.

Harrogate Men’s 1st XI fell to their first defeat since promotion to the North Premier following a disappointing performance on the road at Formby.

The home side were quick out the blocks and Tom Harris’ men found themselves 2-0 down after just 10 minutes.

‘Gate rallied in second half and Charles Edmondson reducedthe deficit.

The visitors then piled on the pressure with Joe Horne, Harry Henderson and Alfie Weaver all guilty of spurning chances.

Then, against the run of play, with ‘Gate pushing men forward, Formby grabbed a third goal to seal a 3-1 win.

Harrogate host bottom side York this weekend and remain third in the table despite Saturday’s loss.