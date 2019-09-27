Cycling UCI Road World Championships: USA grab more gold, but Great Britain grab a share of the glory

Great Britain missed out on a medal in the junior women's race at the UCI Road World Championships, but Yorkshire's Abi Smith and her teammates did get to visti the podium.

American Megan Jastrab sprinted to victory in Harrogate, ahead of Belgium's Julie de Wilde and Lieke of the Netherlands as the first five riders across the line recorded the same time.

A big crash in the final straight of the junior women's time trial. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Great Britain's Elynor Backstead, a time trial bronze medalist earlier this week, was fifth and Smith - after a hard ride working for her team leader - came in 34th, 67 seconds behind the winner.

The British team's stronger performance - Anna Sha ckely was 12th, Eluned King 20th and Amelia Sharpe 33rd - earned them second place in the Nations Cup, based on results over the whole season.

Smith, who is from Oswaldkirk, near Helmsley and is studying for 'A' levels at Ripon Grammar School, was delighted to visit the podium, even if it wasn't to collect a medal.

"Obviously the win was what we were hoping for," she stressed.

The junior women's podium: silver medalist Julie de Wilde (Belgium), winner Megan Jastrab (USA) and bronze medalist Lieke Nooijen (Holland). Picture by Bruce Rollinson

"But when you are racing abroad in the Netherlands they have home advange, flat roads et cetera.

"We are really pleased with second."

Smith hit the deck twice during a thrilling race marred by a series of crashes from start to finish, including one in the final straight.

One of the hardest crashes came early on when Slovenia's Metka Mikuz crashed into a safety marshall - who was warning the riders to avoid road furniture.

The marshall regained his feet to give Mikuz a push start back into the race and she went on to fdinish 89th.