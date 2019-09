Former world champion Lizzie Deignan is among the star names at Cycle Expo Yorkshire, in Harrogate this weekend.

Thnousands of cycling fans are attending the expo, staged in association with the UCI Road World Championships, at Harrogate’s Yorkshire Event Centre.

The show, which ends on Sunday, features a host of spectacular demonstrations, shows and events, including mountain bike trials, flatland BMX championships and an indoor Street Velodrome.