Champion for 15 minutes - Dutch star Nils Eekoff speaks after VAR controversy at UCI Road World Championships

Dutch rider Nils Eekhoff has revealed his devastation at being world champion for only 15 minutes.

Eekhoff finished first in the men's under-23 race at the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate on Friday, but - after being interviewed for live television - was disqualified on video evidence.

That was good new for Leeds' Tom P:idcock who was fourth across the line, but found himself promoted to bronze medal position behind Samuele Battistella (Italy) and Switzerland's Stefan Bissegger.

But there was widespread sympathy in the sport for Eekhoff.

Cycling's governing body, the UCI, said he was disqualified - along with two others - for "sheltering behind or taking advantage of the slipstream of a vehicle (for sometime)".

Though against the rules, riders frequently use the slipstream created by race vehicles to get back into the peloton after a crash or mechanical incident.

The issue with Eekhoff is for how long he used that advantage.

The fact Eekhoff was allowed to finish the race added to his and supporters' frustration, but the UCI said evidence of the incident was only seen after the finale. It declined to release the video.

On social media, Eekhoff said he was "proud" of his performance - and revealed he had been "suffering serious pain from a dislocated shoulder" after an early crash.

"To heard they DQ me, was/is a big shock to me," he said.

"I understand the rules of cycling, but truly think this decision is inappropropriate."

Questioning the UCI's consistency, he added: "I will never ever forget these best 15 minutes of my life...I'll be back."