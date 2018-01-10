Maserati Tour de Yorkshire ride takes in district's views and climbs

General entries are now open for the Maserati Tour de Yorkshire Ride 2018 and the routes will take in large parts of the Harrogate district.

The event gives amateur cyclists the chance to ride key sections of the Tour de Yorkshire’s final stage just hours before the pros.

This year’s sportive takes in sights across the district on the three routes which are suitable for all levels of ability; long (129km), medium (84km), and short (49km).

The route designers have described the undulating route as “bringing new meaning to the phrase ‘up-hill and down dale’”.

New for 2018, in partnership with Strava, there will be segment challenges on closed road sections at Greenhow Hill and Black Hill Lane, with King of the Mountain, Queen of the Mountain and Sprint Jerseys up for grabs. Riders can also compare their times against the pros who will ride on the exact same stretch of road later in the day.

Nick Rusling, CEO of the sportive organisers Human Race, said: “We say it every year, but the route this year is exceptionally tough – Yorkshire never fails. Cyclists will be tackling the same brutal climbs as the pros, and it’ll be made worthwhile when they cross the same finish line with the same roaring crowds. There’s no other UK sportive quite like it.”

Most of the long route will take place in the district. Leaving Leeds towards Emmerdale the route heads into North Yorkshire, climbing through North Rigton, skirting Harrogate, and passing Beckwithshaw and Killinghall.

Riders will get the chance to see the giant golf balls of the American Military Base, Menwith Hill, before heading towards Summerbridge, where they climb past Brimham Rocks and join the

Pro route at Kirby Malzead. From here the cyclists climb past the Devil’s Elbow to Dallowgill Moor.

A descent into Pateley Bridge brings a bit of respite for the legs before the riders’ tackle Greenhow Hill.

From there the route takes riders towards Otley and back into Leeds for the finish.

Sir Gary Verity, Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive, said: “What’s so fantastic about the event being in Leeds is that it makes it accessible for people to travel from all over to take part. The reason this event is so iconic is the pride and passion that the people of Yorkshire show whenever the eyes of the UK and the world are on our county.”

There are still places left to ride for the event’s official charity partners, Maggie’s, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Prostate Cancer UK, Alzheimer’s Society, and Cancer Research UK.

For details visit www.letouryorkshire.com/ride