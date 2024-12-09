Leeds personal trainer reveals how to achieve Pedro Pascal's gladiator body

Gladiator 2 has everyone talking - not just for its epic battle scenes, but for the chiselled physiques of its stars, including Pedro Pascal’s enviable build.

Leeds-based personal trainer Ollie Burman from premium gym Graft Haus has teamed up with The Metal Store, which sells self-assembly gym equipment, to help you achieve gladiator-level fitness and build muscle like Pascal.

Together, they’re sharing expert advice on how to develop functional strength, power and an impressive physique - all from the comfort of your home, without the need for elaborate gym setups.

“Pedro Pascal’s physique blends functional strength with a sculpted aesthetic, embodying the qualities of ancient gladiators,” says Ollie. “While Pascal may have benefited from Hollywood trainers, anyone can achieve similar results with the right approach, focusing on fundamental, full-body movements.”

Gladiators required strength and power not just for combat but to captivate audiences, relying on simple, compound exercises that can be mirrored today using bodyweight training and minimal equipment.

“Modern gyms often isolate muscles with machines, but gladiators prioritised functional, total-body movements to build resilience and an imposing physique,” explains Ollie. Following a structured four-day workout plan, similar to the gladiator tetrad, can develop strength and endurance while promoting a lean, athletic appearance worthy of the big screen.

Ollie recommends a few exercises that harness the strength-building and endurance benefits of primal movements - no gym required: Pull-ups are one of the most effective exercises for building upper-body strength. All you need is a pull-up bar or a sturdy alternative. Can’t do a full pull-up yet? Ollie suggests starting with assisted pull-ups using a resistance band.

Master the inverted row This simple yet powerful move strengthens your back, biceps and core. Use a low bar or secure surface, pull yourself up and work towards building stamina and posture.

Take push-ups to the next level Elevating your feet on a step or bench increases the intensity of standard press-ups, targeting your chest, shoulders and triceps. It’s a small tweak that delivers big results.

Strengthen legs with split squats and lungesM ovements like Bulgarian split squats and walking lunges not only strengthen your legs but also improve balance and core stability. “These are vital for building the kind of functional strength and balance we use every day,” Ollie notes.

Incorporate minimal equipment Investing in affordable tools like a resistance band or pull-up bar can take your workouts to the next level.

The Gladiator's formula “Using rudimentary equipment, including stones, logs and ropes, gladiators performed primal movements such as squatting, overhead pressing and lunging,” Ollie adds. “They applied a 5x5 rep range for strength and power, paired with sets of higher repetitions for muscular development, a method that still builds serious full-body strength today.”

For those with access to weights, Ollie suggests adding barbell squats, deadlifts, and military presses to a home routine. “Compound lifts like these replicate the full-body strength gladiators developed. Upper body work, including the bench press and rows, helps build the power and durability needed to withstand the physical trauma of battle,” Ollie notes.

Callisthenics combined with simple equipment like resistance bands, or a pull-up bar can deliver impressive results.

“With a few pieces of high-quality equipment and some dedication, anyone can build a body worthy of the Colosseum – all from home,” concludes Ollie.