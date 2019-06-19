Ishan Abeysekara's magnificent seven can't save Harrogate CC from defeat

For the second time this season, Harrogate CC spinner Ishan Abeysekara picked up seven wickets in an afternoon only to finish on the losing side

The Sri Lankan all-rounder took 7-40 earlier in the month against local rivals Sessay and carried that excellent form into Saturday’s ECB Yorkshire Premier League North trip to Stamford Bridge.

He helped himself to another stunning return of 7-41, while paceman Tom Geeson-Brown also impressed, grabbing 3-49.

The pair’s efforts got rid of hosts Bridge for 221, a total that would have been considerably lower were it not for a 135-run third-wicket partnership between Ryan McKendry (90) and Zac Keune (62 ) .

The visitors’ reply of 93/3 saw captain Josh Atkinson (31) and Ross Sedgley (30 not out) produce a useful 58-run stand.

And, had McKendry not picked up the wicket of the ‘Gate skipper in the over before the rain arrived and forced the players off, the Roosters might not have left empty-handed.

The result leaves the men from St George's Road just eight points and two places above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's home clash with second-from bottom Clifton Alliance (noon start).