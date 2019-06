Josh Atkinson's men were set a target of 204 for victory at St George's Road, but were bowled out for 128 by their visitors. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS.

Harrogate CC line up before the game.

Harrogate paceman Tom-Geeson Brown is congratulated after bowling Sessay skipper Mark Wilkie early on.

Visiting opener Matthew Till went on to score a half-century.

Sessay's Mark Jackson.

