Will Rogers (2), Charles Edmondson, Alfie Weaver and Joe Horne were all on target as Tom Harris' team opened up an unassailable lead at the summit. PICTURES: GERARD BINKS

Harrogate's Arthur Hunt gets stuck in. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Andrew Clemerson closes down a Wilmslow attacker. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Ben Collinson carries the ball forwards. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Charles Edmondson attempts to take the ball around the visiting goalkeeper. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more