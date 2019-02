Alfie Weaver fired the unbeaten Ainsty Road outfit ahead against Neston South Wirral on Saturday afternoon, and although the visitors hit back, Chaz Edmondson's last-gasp strike wrapped up a 2-1 victory that leaves the club 10 points clear at the summit. PICTURES: Gerard Binks.

