Harrogate Men continue fine start with mauling of Doncaster

Harrogate Hockey Club Mens 1s continued their fine start to the season with a 6-0 hammering of Doncaster.

The result means Tom Harris' team have taken 10 points from a possible 12 to date and keeps them second in the North Division One standings.

In warm conditions, the hosts started tentatively, setting up defensively and trying to hit 'Gate on the counter-attack.

The visitors settled any nerves with an early goal against the division's bottom side, Charles Edmondson following up his four-goal haul last time out by finishing clinically after good work from Harry Henderson.

With Alfie Weaver’s drag flicks improving week-on-week, the men from Ainsty Road looked dangerous every time a short-corner was awarded, and it was Weaver who made it 2-0 with a powerful effort.

The same player soon took the score to 3-0, again from a short-corner, before the first half petered out with both sides seemingly content with the scoreline.

Following a half-time chat that saw skipper Harris warn his troops about complacency, 'Gate wasted little time in putting the game to bed.

A marauding run from Joe Horne followed by a clever ball past the keeper left Edmondson with a simple tap-in.

With the home side looking tired, the visitors sensed an opportunity to enjoy their day in South Yorkshire and added two further goals through skipper Harris and Ally Young, the latter an intelligent finish in to the corner after beating three opponents.

'Gate now face a top-of-the-table clash this weekend against early pacesetters Bowdon, 1.30pm start at Ainsty Road.

Harrogate's Ladies 1s claimed a second win of the campaign and moved up to fifth place in North Division One when they beat Morpeth 4-0.