‘Gate Men run out of steam as Ben Rhydding fight back to win derby

Harrogate Hockey Club Mens 1sts suffered a derby defeat to local rivals Ben Rhydding in North Division One.

In a fiery encounter, Will Rogers’ troops fell behind early on but got back on terms when Charlie Willis finished well from Sam Mackarall’s through-ball.

‘Gate then took the lead following a swift counter-attack. Chaz Edmondson found Harry Henderson, who set up Tom Harris, who had run 90 yards to get on the end of the pass and apply the finishing touch.

The game was very much in the balance with the away team leading 2-1, but as they began to fade Ben Rhydding seized the ascendancy, registering three unanswered goals to claim a 4-2 success.

“We spent 19 minutes of the game with 10 men and that cost us – we conceded the opening goal when we were down to 10.” skipper Rogers reflected.

“It could have gone either way at 2-1 but we ran out of steam.”

The 2nd XI’s home clash with Grimsby 1sts was postponed.

Harrogate 3rds’ unbeaten run was ended when they lost out 5-3 on the road at Leeds Adel 2nds.

The game was a hard-fought affair with Adel getting on the scoresheet early on via a scrappy goal.

‘Gate became the more dominant team as the first half progressed and Toby Blaker scored a superb individual goal, running half the length of the pitch to tie the scores.

Unfortunately for them, the visitors’ continued dominance could not be converted into goals.

Half-time saw a change in the tide and a rejuvenated Adel were the better side after the resumption.

Despite this, Harrogate managed to move 2-1 up when the hosts gave away a soft penalty-corner, which Steve Thompson neatly tucked away from the head of the D.

Adel increased the pressure and the men from Ainsty Road had to defend wave after wave of attack.

They were unable to hold out, however, and before they knew it, found themselves 4-2 down.

The die hard attitude of the ‘Gate players saw them claw a goal back, but Adel were too strong and a late penalty co-ner conversion wrapped up the game at 5-3.

Harrogate’s 4th team came out on top of an 11-goal thriller when they hosted Huddersfield Dragons 2nds, eventually triumphing by a 6-5 scoreline.