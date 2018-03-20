‘Gate Ladies overcome Adel

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1s extended their unbeaten run to five matches when they beat Leeds Adel 3-1 in North Division One.

The victory helps Rachel Till’s team consolidate fourth place in the league standings as they finish the season in style, having lost just one of their last 12 fixtures.

A poorly-judged transfer from the Adel defence allowed Freya Wilde to intercept and then fire home, handing ‘Gate the lead after just five minutes.

The visitors bounced straight back, however, grabbing a goal on the break after catching the home defence off guard and running the ball around the keeper.

Both sides battled hard against the elements in the first period as frequent snow storms made for cold hands and poor visibility.

Nevertheless, Harrogate settled in to the game as best they could, creating a number of chances only to be thwarted by an impressive Adel custodian.

The sun eventually began to shine as the teams re-appeared for the second half with the scores still level.

The Leeds outfit came back out meaning business, attempting to press their hosts high up the pitch, but the ‘Gate players held their nerve and played some intelligent hockey through the Adel lines.

The away keeper enjoyed another great half, making some important saves and keeping out a string of short-corners, but the Harrogate forward line were determined to re-take the lead.

They eventually did so when April Leeson’s fine through-pass found Evelyn Wright, who managed to lose her marker and was free to drive the ball along the baseline in to the D.

Committing the Adel keeper, she then slipped the ball back to Shelly Harrison to slot home for a 2-1 lead.

Soon afterwards, Wilde picked up her second of the day, pouncing on a rebound and calmly placing an effort into the bottom corner of the goal.