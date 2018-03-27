Five-star ‘Gate Ladies too good for derby rivals Ben Rhydding

Harrogate Hockey Club Ladies 1st XI took the local bragging rights when they saw off derby rivals Ben Rhydding in North Division One.

Rachel Till’s in-form team, beaten just once in their last 14 outings, netted three unanswered goals in the second half to record a 5-2 success, their third win in succession.

The sides couldn’t be separated in what was an even first half, ‘Gate taking the lead after Lucy Wood’s short-corner was expertly deflected in at the far post by striker Shelly Harrison.

Ben Rhydding drew level immediately, hitting back with a goal on the break, but the hosts went 2-1 up when Megan Clark’s through-ball found Harrison who sent the ball across the keeper and into the bottom corner.

A misjudged pass by Lucy Wood in the centre of the pitch then led to the visitors breaking forward into the D and being awarded a short-corner, from which they registered again to make the score 2-2 at half-time.

Till’s side came out strongly for the second period and put Ben Rhydding under a lot of pressure and although the visitors had an effort disallowed, ‘Gate were soon back in front.

A crucial strike from Megan Clark from a narrow angle flew into the bottom right corner for 3-2.

Just five minutes later, Evelyn Wright broke down the right-hand side and played the ball past the away goalkeeper for Wood to slot home.

Skipper Till then made the points safe as she picked up a long ball from Laura Beardsmore and rounded things off with a fine finish.