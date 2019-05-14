Harry Stothard shines again, but can't save Harrogate CC from defeat to Woodhouse Grange

Harry Stothard impressed with the bat once again for Harrogate CC, but couldn’t save his team from a first ECB Yorkshire Premier League North defeat of the season.

Stothard followed up a knock of 49 against Dunnington last time out by making 50 against Woodhouse Grange on Saturday.

Ross Sedlgey was also in fine form, top-scoring with 55, while opener Alexis Twigg (39) helped lay a solid platform for the visitors’ innings.

'Gate closed on 204/7 in the end, however this total did not prove to be sufficient.

Tom Geeson-Brown (3-43) bowled excellently when Grange replied, though the hosts eased to a six-wicket success with more than five overs to spare.

Sessay also lost out, going down on the road at Sheriff Hutton Bridge in a rain-affected contest.

The Thirsk outfit’s batsmen struggled in the face of some miserly bowling and none managed more than Mark Jackson (19) as they limped to 109/7 in 38 overs.

Bridge then romped to victory with 14 overs in hand.