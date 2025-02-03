Harrogate to the Himalayas by bike

Harrogate resident Thorsten Bruce is gearing up for a remarkable adventure—an 8,000-mile cycling journey from his home to the Himalayas.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting in March 2025, the trip will take eight months and traverse 19 countries, all to raise funds for two causes close to his heart: UK mental health charity Young Minds and Nepal’s Rainbow Children’s Home (RCH), an orphanage that will be the final destination on his epic ride.

Thorsten is combining his passion for the outdoors, cycling, adventure, visiting friends and giving back. His journey will pass through Europe, Turkey and Central Asia, culminating in the breathtaking Himalayan region. Along the way, he will face challenges such as extreme weather, rugged mountain tracks, and the uncertainties of border crossings and visas. Highlights include cycling the Pamir and Karakoram Highways—some of the world’s highest and most remote roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by his family’s love for Nepal, Thorsten has supported RCH for over 15 years, which provides food, accommodation, education and care for orphaned and abandoned children. This journey is his way of giving back while also addressing the urgent need for mental health support for young local people through Young Minds.

Thorsten Bruce will start his ride on March 1st

Thorsten’s wife plans to join him for parts of the trip, including cycling along Turkey’s northern coast. The adventure will end at RCH in Pokhara, central Nepal, where Thorsten will reunite with his family for a well-earned break.

Thorsten invites the Harrogate community to support his efforts by spreading the word, following his journey online and, if they can, donating to his chosen causes. This incredible expedition showcases his commitment to making a difference and creating hope for the next generation, while inspiring others to pursue their passions for worthy causes.

For updates, please follow Thorsten on his Instagram page.

Link to Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/thorstenbruce.adventurer.coach?igsh=cDN6NXYzdTl2aHgz&utm_source=qr2) RCH fundraising page: https://gofund.me/9385b39c3) Link to Young Minds fundraising page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/thorsten-bruce-1726651310511