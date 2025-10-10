Harrogate teenager Harley 'ruthless in Thai boxing bouts'

Harrogate’s Thai boxer Harley Lee is just turning fourteen but has already built a solid record of achievement as seen by the haul of medals and title belts he’s won since he began competing three years ago.

“I’ve won seven belts in total. My most recent win was at Barnsley Metrodome where I picked up the WKO world title belt at 54kg,” explained Harley. “I love attending the competitions and especially when I come home the winner. I have a few butterflies in my stomach waiting for the fight to start but then it’s soon all action as I concentrate on showing just what I can do. I love everything about Thai boxing, Muay Thai as it’s officially called.”

“Harley started with karate aged seven,” said dad Oliver, 34. “He switched to Muay Thai and hasn’t looked back. Harley now trains with at Jompop Kiatphontip’s Leeds gym so it’s a bit of a trek up to five days a week but he’s thriving on the care and attention of the coaches in a family-oriented atmosphere. Harley’s already a role model for the younger children and loves nothing more than keeping busy fighting as often as possible. A short while ago he had half a dozen bouts in less than a month which helped him get established on the regional Muay Thai circuit.”

Coach Jompop is delighted with Harley’s progress. “This boy is exceptionally good. He always pushes himself to the limit and has excellent concentration skills which translates into absolute ruthlessness in a fight where he looks for opportunity to showcase everything he’s learnt.”

Harley believes that commitment to the sport brings benefits beyond just physical fitness. “It protects me from things best avoided. Some children in my year already vape regularly. That’s not good. They’re strict at this gym and I like to be strict with myself and put all my effort into improving. But I’ve also made friends with many others who share the same goals. The sport can be brutal. Fights are exhausting as you use both arms and legs and when I’m older even elbows. I’m allowed head shots with protection, but I feel ready for a full contact bout including head shots which I’ll have when I fight in Thailand next year.”

Thai boxers generally aim to compete in the ONE championship and Harley also hopes one day to be selected for a bout in front of thousands at the weekly show in Bangkok’s famous Lumpini stadium. “We’ve been to Thailand twice for five weeks in total,” explained Harley. “I’ve trained at Kiatphontip gym in Bangkok and Yodyut in Ko Sami alongside Thai boys and lads like me from western countries. Many of the Thai children are poor and some live, eat and sleep at the gym which is their home. You also need to get used to the heat. It can make you feel sick at first, but I love experiencing the culture and eating Thai food and being amazed at seeing snakes on the roadside. Some are venomous.”

Individuals and companies who are potential sponsors for Harley should contact Oliver Lee via Facebook or e-mail [email protected] or call Kiatphontipg gym on 07547 000091.