Harrogate Strays Walking Football over 70's take the honours
Group Fixtures
Strays v Cottingham Whites
The game plan for the opening fixture was to get acclimatized to the pitch size by playing a 1-2-2-1 and to assess how the Referee would impose the rules, for an opening game the Whites proved to be very tough opponents with tight marking along with the ref imposing the no running rulestringently. We soon adapted to play more controlled football, slowing the pace and creating space switching to a 1-1-3-1, this opened up a late opportunity for Derek Rowe to put us 1-0 up and shut up shop to a 1-3-1-1. Final result a 1-0 win
Hornsea v Strays
Hornsea proved to be a different opposition, physically, this opened up numerous infringements in our favour, including a missed penalty, as the game progressed Hornsea frustration at our ability to keep the ball and create space by playing a 1-1-3-1 resulted in a free kick in front of theHornsea goal, a deftly placed pass from the free kick found Mike Pyle free on the right to slot home, however they did impose themselves where 'keeper Steve Simpson was called upon to keep his clean sheet, thereafter it was shut up shop again to a 1-3-1-1, job done, Final Result a 1-0 Win
Grimsby v Strays
The Grimsby team comprised Corinthians and Mariners Players, they too came into this game unbeaten but with a superior goal difference to Strays, we knew this was going to be a tough test with us having to set up a 1-2-2-1 and so it proved, their number 9 placing an unstoppable shotpast Steve Simpson, despite a change to a 1-1–3-1 and all of our pressure we were unable to break them down but our game was improving by keeping the ball, remaining calm and moving for each other, as a result we had done enough in the earlier games to move forward as runners up.Final result a 0-1 Loss
SEMI FINAL
Strays v Cottingham Yellows
The Cottingham Yellows were a big, physical side and clearly the best of the 3 squads they entered, considering they won their Group we knew this was the hurdle to pass, having watched the tactics of the Yellows in previous games we decided to frustrate, slowing down the game in a 1-3-1-1, looking for infringements from their frustrations and so it came, resulting in two separate penalties 10 minutes apart, Derek Rowe bagging both past a very good goalkeeper, thus allowing us to maintain a 1-3-1-1, Final result a 2-0 Win, the Referee afterwards commented that this was the best game of calm possessive walking football he had ever seen. Final result a 2-0 Win
Over 75s Memorial Game
This game presented an opportunity for our very own England stalwart Laurie Coulthard to represent the club and he did us proud, playing centre forward, ala Alan Shearer style he soon put his stamp on the game, the result was immaterial, the ability to field a mixed squad of 16 over 75players with an 85 year old was an achievement in itself, Lawrie earning himself a medal for his endeavours
FINAL
Hull Pacemakers v Strays
Considering Hull Pacemakers knocked out Grimsby in the other Semi Final (via a penalty shoot out) we had to be completely prepared. In the lull between games whilst they lingered we limbered, we decided to change ends to put the sun on our backs and from the off we were at themplaying a 1-2-2-1, we were fitter, sharper and completely in control of this game,Derek Rowe opening the scoring on 10 minutes with an unstoppable shot, but for their keeper it would have been a rout, that said Steve Simpson made a tremendous save with 5mins to go resulting in us reforming to a 1-3-1-1, the football played by Strays in this final was a sight to behold. Final result a 1-0 win.
It is pleasing to report that the organisers and opposing teams were very complimentary of Harrogates attitude, fairness, composure and style of play, it was a great achievement for the club and the squad to bring home the first silverware for the newly formed Harrogate Strays.
Harrogate Strays run two sessions a week, Mondays at the Army Foundation College on a 3g surface (5:15pm to 6:15pm) and on a Wednesday at Rossett Sports Centre on 3g midi pitches (5:00pm to 6:00pm). Fancy a go at Walking Football? We are recruiting! Whether you want to play competitively, or just enjoy a social game, we can accommodate you. Men over 50, women over 40. All abilities welcome! Get in touch via strayswalkingfootball.com/latest-news or [email protected]
