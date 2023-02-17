The Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation is set to launch at this weekend's game.

The mission of the foundation is simple, tackle all barriers head-on!

Whether that be physical, financial or social, rugby is a sport for everyone and that is what the Foundation intends to secure.

Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation

One of the main programs offered by the Foundation is free tag rugby sessions for schools. The program aims to introduce the sport to young children and encourage physical activity and teamwork.

In the future, the Foundation aims to launch community fitness classes, walking rugby programs and mixed ability rugby, offering an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity and improve their health and well-being.

The Foundation is already working hard in the community to tackle the barriers that the residents of Harrogate have when accessing rugby.

On Saturday, some of that hard work will be on show as children from local schools that have been receiving free tag rugby sessions will be pitchside as ball boys/girls for the Mens 1st XV match vs Sheffield tigers.

The goal of the Harrogate Rugby Club Foundation is to impact over 1000 people by 2024.

This ambitious target reflects the Foundation's commitment to promoting health and wellness in the community.

With its range of programs and initiatives, the Foundation is poised to make a positive difference in the lives of people in Harrogate and the surrounding areas.