Harrogate RUFC to play memorial game for Charley Purkiss-McEndoo

Harrogate RUFC will play King’s College, London on Saturday in a pre-season friendly in memory of the late Charley Purkiss-McEndoo.

Known best to friends and team-mates as ‘CPM’ the dynamic loose-head prop was tragically killed at the age of just 27 as a result of a forestry accident in May.

Mr Purkiss-McEndoo was airlifted by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service (YAAS) to James Cook Hospital, Middlesbrough and the aim of his memorial match is to raise funds for the service.

The YAAS relies solely ondonations and receives no government funding and, with this in mind, Mr Purkiss-McEndoo’s parents are hoping to help raise funds towards the £4.5 million per year that it costs to keep two helicopters operational.

With £12,000 needed per day for the service to operate, this is the target that has been set Mr Purkiss-McEndoo’s family.

“It will be a very emotional day for all of us,” said ‘Gate’s director of rugby, Dave Doherty.

“I’m really happy that we are able to do something in Charley’s memory, however.

“He was a fantastic guy and such a big part of our club.”

Kick-off at Rudding Lane on Saturday is at 3pm.

For anyone who cannot attend on the day but would like to contribute, donations can be mate by visiting Charley’s Just Giving web page https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charleypurkiss-mcendoo-yaas.

Harrogate’s pre-season schedule continues on August 31 when they entertain Sutton Coldfield, the former club of current Aces attack coach Mike Ashford.

The last time that the two sides met was in a National Two promotion play-off match back in 2013 where ‘Gate won a closely-fought match.

Doherty and his troops will then kick-off their 2019/20 Northern Premier campaign on September 7 with a trip to local derby rivals Ilkley.

Their first home fixture of the league season sees them entertain Kirkby Lonsdale at the Stratstone Stadium on September 14.