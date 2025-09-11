Harrogate cricketer to captain York Girls MCC Foundation Hub making historic final at Lord’s

A young Harrogate Cricketer is off to Lord's with the York MCC Foundation Hub this weekend, with both their Boys and Girls MCC Foundation Hubs reaching the national finals at Lord’s for the very first time.

This Saturday, September 13, the two York sides will take part in the MCC Foundation National Hub Competition Finals at the iconic London ground, marking the first time either has qualified for the final despite coming close in previous years, and an extraordinary achievement for both to do so in the same year.

The Girls’ team will take on reigning champions Guildford, while the Boys face Leyton in what promises to be a thrilling debut for both sides at the Home of Cricket.

Girls’ captain Winnie Mackenzie, who attends a school in Harrogate, said: “It’s such an amazing chance because as someone who comes from a state school we don’t get this kind of opportunity that often.

Winnie (Left) will captain the Girls MCC Foundation Hub this weekend at the Home of Cricket and Ryan (Right) will captain the Boys Hub.

I’ve never been to Lord’s before and it’s an incredible once in a lifetime experience to actually play there.

“Guildford will be a tough challenge but we’ve an amazing group of talented girls and I know we can do it.”

York Hub Lead, Mick Pickering, recognises the importance of the competition to state-school cricket, he said: “The MCC Foundation hub programme is an ideal way of getting state school youngsters into cricket and it’s free.

“State school cricket needs a lift and this competition is an incentive for everyone, not just the players but coaching staff as well.”

The competition is backed by Barclays and brings together talent from 164 free-to-access hubs nationwide, positively impacting more than 5,500 state-educated boys and girls benefit from the scheme each year and opening cricket pathways for those who may not otherwise have access to the game.

York Girls coach and professional cricketer Phoebe Turner, who plays for Southern Brave and Durham, understands the programme is vital to the future of the women’s game, she explained: The MCC Foundation hub is so important as a lot of these girls can’t access cricket in schools.

“The growth in the women’s game is massive at the moment and it’s only going to get even bigger and better.

“To play at Lord’s is a dream and I’m sure there’ll be a few nerves.

“I love coaching and want to inspire the next generation and tell them my story and give them some guidance on their cricketing journey.”

Ryan Thompson, captain of the Boys’ team, said: “I’ve been playing cricket since I was five.

“My whites were too big for me and I was just the size of the stumps when I began playing with my cousins.

“It was always a dream to one day play at Lord’s, but I never thought I’d do it.

“We are going there to enjoy the day out – and to win. I want to lift that trophy.”

Alongside York’s matches on the main Lord’s ground, Finals Day will also feature an U14 Boys’ final and an U14 Girls’ Invitational XI fixture on the Nursery Ground.

To find out more about the MCC Foundation please visit www.lords.org/mcc/mcc-foundation