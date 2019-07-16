Harrogate CC soundly-beaten by top-of-the-table Woodhouse Grange

Harrogate CC suffered a comprehensive home defeat when they entertained ECB Yorkshire Premier League leaders Woodhouse Grange at St George’s Road.

Roosters captain Ross Sedgley won Saturday’s toss and opted to have a bat first, but may have been left regretting that decision when his team slumped to 55/5.

Corrie Keable, batting lower down the order rather than opening up, offered some resistance with a half-century and it was only his knock of 58 that enabled ‘Gate to post something resembling a respectable total.

The hosts were eventually all out on 160 in 47.2 overs, however that score never looked like being enough.

Grange made light work of their run-chase, reaching their victory target in 31 overs for the loss of just one wicket, Sri Lankan spinner Ishan Abeysekara the man to effect that dismissal.

‘Gate drop one place to 10th as a result, though they remain outside the relegation zone, just two points ahead of second-from-bottom Sessay.

The Thirsk outfit’s poor run of recent form continued when they travelled to Sheriff Hutton Bridge, however Mark Wilkie’s team did at least manage to secure two potentially valuable points having put 232/5 on the board.

Joe Watson was Sessay’s leading light with the bat, scoring 70 from 11 deliveries.

Tim Hall added 38 and Nick Harrison made 28, but their efforts weren’t enough as the visitors finished up 64 runs short.

Earlier, Liam Carver bowled nicely to return figures of 4-52, but couldn’t prevent Bridge from reaching 294/7 from their 50 overs.

This weekend sees Sessay travel to Clifton Park to tackle reigning champions York (5th), while Harrogate will visit eighth-placed Castleford.

Both matches get underway at noon.