Harrogate CC slide into relegation zone after loss to Sheriff Hutton Bridge

Harrogate CC dropped into the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North relegation zone following a day to forget on the road at Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

Ross Sedgley’s side were crowned the division’s T20 Blast champions last week, and in some style too, however they were unable to carry that form into Saturday’s 50-over clash.

Having lost the toss and been asked to bat first, the Roosters made a steady start, reaching 35 without loss before collapsing to 90 all out.

Opener Josh Atkinson finished as ‘Gate’s top-scorer with 18 as Yorkshire bowler Matthew Fisher staked his claim for a re-call to White Rose action, helping himself to 5-27.

Bridge then wasted little time in knocking off the required runs, wrapping up a 10-wicket success inside 16 overs.

Defeat leaves Harrogate without a win in four games and sees them slip to second-from bottom in the league standings ahead of Saturday’s trip to Dunnington.

Just one place and two points better off are Sessay, who were comfortably dispatched by Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Chasing 241/2, Mark Wilkie's side could only make it to 127 all out, Mark Jackson and Will Hunt top-scoring with 19.

Next up for the Thirsk outfit is an away fixture at Castleford, noon start.