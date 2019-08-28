Harrogate CC see off Scarborough to secure league status for another year

Harrogate CC will be playing their cricket in ECB Yorkshire Premier League North once again next year

Ross Sedgley’s side have endured rather a difficult season and have spent recent weeks hovering just above the relegation zone, though Bank Holiday Monday’s victory over Scarborough means that the Roosters are now safe from the drop.

Josh Atkinson top-scored for the home side with a knock of 62 as they put 195 on the board batting first at St George’s Road.

The visitors’ reply began well and they reached 89 before losing their first wicket, Scarborough skipper Sam Drury caught and bowled on 58 by the league’s leading wicket-taker, Ishan Abeysekara.

The Sri Lankan spinner enhanced his reputation further with an additional four scalps, ending the day with 5-49, while Tom Geeson-Brown (3-35) also impressed as the visitors lost their last five wickets for only 40 runs.

Victory sees ‘Gate climb to ninth in the table and pull well clear of the bottom two.

Just 48 hours earlier, the Roosters suffered a disappointing defeat to Clifton Alliance.

The home team made their way to 197/4 from their 50 overs, paceman Geeson-Brown grabbing two of the wickets to fall.

‘Gate lost a couple of early wickets though a half-century from captain Sedgley (54) got them back in the contest.

Corrie Keable added 34 and Abeysekara finished unbeaten on 31, though their efforts did not prove to be sufficient as the visitors were bowled out still 21 runs short with the scoreboard reading 176.

Next up for Harrogate is a home showdown with Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday, noon start.