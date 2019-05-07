Harrogate CC secure first league win before rain washes out cup clash with Sessay CC

Harrogate CC were comfortable victors over ECB Yorkshire Premier League North newcomers Dunnington at St George's Road.

Josh Atkinson's men triumphed by a 75-run margin on Saturday, but were denied the chance to record back-to-back successes when rain forced the abandonment of Bank Holiday Monday's Yorkshire Leagues Knock-Out Cup clash with local rivals Sessay.

The Roosters' season-opener at home to Yorkshire Academy was washed out the week before, however they wasted no time in getting off the mark for 2019 against Dunnington.

Harry Stothard top-scored with a knock of 49, while Ross Sedgley (31), Tom Geeson-Brown (31) and skipper Atkinson (28) also chipped in to guide 'Gate to 222/8 from their 50 overs.

When the visitors replied, they lost wickets at regular intervals, opener Adam Sutcliffe (63) holding their innings together.

Geeson-Brown knocked over the first three visiting batsmen, going on to record figures of 4-32 before Sri Lankan Ishan Abeysekara did the damage in the middle of the innings with 3-52.

And the away response was eventually brought to a close some way short of their victory target.

Monday saw Harrogate turn their attention to the Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup and a home showdown with Sessay.

The Thirsk outfit won the toss and elected to bat first, putting 224 on the board thanks to notable contributions from four men.

Jacob Spencer made 43, with Nick Harrison and Navin Kavikara both reaching 39, while Mark Jackson hit 31.

Geeson-Brown (2-11), George Horbury (2-34) and Jonny MacGregor (2-35) were the pick of the ‘Gate attack, but the weather meant that no further play was possible after tea and the fixture will now have to be re-played.

Sessay were also victorious on Saturday, though they were denied maximum points by visiting Castleford's last-wicket pair.

Will Hunt (79) and Jackson (76) batted superbly as Mark Wilkie's team posted 258/5.

Three scalps apiece for Stuart Peirse and Kavikara then put the hosts in control, however the 10th wicket eluded them as the West Yorkshiremen closed on 229/9.