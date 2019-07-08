Harrogate CC escape relegation zone after much-needed victory

Harrogate CC secured a much-needed victoryin ECB Yorkshire Premier League North, seeing off Dunnington to haul themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Roosters went into Saturday’s contest without a win in four matches and second-from-bottom of the pile, yet boasting a 100 per cent record from their previous three league meetings with their hosts.

And useful knocks from Harry Stothard (46) and skipper Ross Sedgley (43) helped ‘Gate to a total of 204, leaving them reasonably well set at the halfway stage.

Will Parker (3-44 ) and Tom Geeson-Brown (2-58) then took wickets at regular intervals when Dunnington replied, meaning that the home side’s hopes were left resting on the shoulders of Donovan Sinclar.

He made 68 before being dismissed by opposing overseas signing Ishan Abeysekara with less than 20 more runs required.

The hosts continued to edge towards the target, only to be denied by ‘Gate’s Sri Lankan spinner, who took two wickets in the space of three balls in the final over to seal a narrow yet crucial four-run success, earning himself figures of 3-51 in the process.

Victory lifts Harrogate two places to ninth ahead of Saturday’s home clash with leaders Woodhouse Grange (noon start.)

Taking ‘Gate’s place in the dropz zone are local rivals Sessay, beaten for the fourth time on the spin, on this occasion in a low-scoring affair at Castleford.

The home team posted 107 all out from 49.1 overs, Navin Kavikara sending down 13 of those conceding just 23 runs while picking up three wickets.

Sessay slumped to 18/5 in response before Sri Lankan Kavikara settled the nerves a little with 41 before being caught and bowled by Umair Khan.

The visitors’ final pair of Chris Till and Stephen Langstaff managed to negotiate the last five overs to earn four valuable points, but could not manage the winning runs, closing on 100/9.

Next up for Sessay is a home meeting with Sheriff Hutton Bridge on Saturday.