Harrogate CC bounce back from York defeat with victory at Scarborough

Harrogate CC bounced back from defeat at York just 48 hours earlier when they beat Scarborough on Bank Holiday Monday.

Josh Atkinson’s side registered their third ECB Yorkshire Premier League North success of 2019 courtesy of a fine bowling performance that saw the Seasiders dismissed for 148.

Will Parker led the way with an impressive return of 3-17, but Ben Stokes (2-14), Ash Griffin (2-15) and Tom Geeson-Brown (2-53) also played their part with ball in hand.

Earlier, ‘Gate had made their way to 175 all out having lost the toss and been asked to bat first.

Geeson-Brown top-scored with 36, opener Corrie Keable made 35 and 15-year-old Cooper Smith added 34.

On Saturday, a 252-run unbroken first-wicket partnership between Duncan Snell (113) and Yorkshire’s Jack Leaning (102) helped defending champions York rack up a huge total of 314/6 from their 50 overs.

Sri Lankan all-rounder Ishan Abeysekara was the pick of the Roosters’ attack, taking three of the wickets to fall.

Rain meant that the ‘Gate reply was reduced to 30 overs and their victory target slashed to 168 via the Duckworth-Lewis Method.

Opening pair Alexis Twigg (59) and Keable (36) got the visitors off to a decent start, but they couldn’t keep up with the required run-rate and eventually ran out of deliveries on 124/3, 44 runs short of where they needed to be.

The result leaves Atkinson’s men sixth in the league standings ahead of this weekend’s encounter with local rivals Sessay.