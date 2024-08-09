Ripon City golf club ladies winYorkshire league

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Ripon City Golf Club Ladies B team have had an amazing season, winning the Yorkshire B Team Division One League. They have been unbeaten all season surpassing their own expectations with wins both at home and away.

Ripon City Golf Club's B Team Ladies have achieved a huge result by winning the Yorkshire B Team Division One League, having been unbeaten all season. This means that they will now move on to the Yorkshire Inter Club County Finals to be held at Howley Hall, Leeds, on 3rd September. The Ripon Ladies will play Hull Golf Club in the morning. A win will give them the opportunity to play in the final match in the afternoon,

Team Captain, Sarah Bassitt, said, 'This has been a real team effort with everyone playing their part. I am so proud of what we have achieved but more importantly the way that we have worked together offering support and humour to each other.'

Gail Reed, Ladies Captain, who plays in the B team, stated that these kind of successes come along very rarely and need to be celebrated. The whole club wishes the team all the best for the finals.'