Masham Golf Club Theakston’s Cup winners, Tim Howard and Alison Sayer with Simon Theakston.

Harrogate:

There was a very good turnout on Tuesday for Lady Captains Day, the sun shone and Captain, Boo Orman welcomed everyone at Tim’s Cabin at the 9th with delicious Scones, Strawberries and a refreshing glass of Pimms.

The main competition was a Texas Scramble in teams of three.

Results: 1st Karen Myers, Lisa O’Reilly, Cynthia Parker, nett 62. 2nd Cheryl Lewis, Fiona Gillies, Sue Severn, nett 64 (bb9). 3rd Vanessa Conway, Jenny Hill, Pat Benson, nett 64 on countback.

Nearest the wiggly line on the 17th Sue Hood. Nearest the pin on the 12th with a hole in one Ann Lancaster.

Nine Hole Stableford team of three, two scores to count, 1st Ann Jowett, Ann Winship, Margaret Lander with 44 points.

It was still warm and sunny in the evening when the Ladies returned to the club to be greeted by Ladies Captain Boo for welcome drinks on the terrace followed by a delicious two course buffet.

Boo presented the winners with their Jo Malone prizes.

Ann Lancaster was presented with the Hole in One Trophy and a bottle of wine, and Sue Hood with a sleeve of Balls.

The mid-week Stableford continues to attract very healthy entries and 50 players went out in the latest competition with James Green’s (19) best performance, taking top spot with 39 points from three players tied on 38 points including the in-form Carl Westerman (8) who was placed second ahead of Carl Winston (10) and Alex Pouncett (18) after a count back.

The weekend was very busy with competitions filling both days.

On Saturday the Rabbits played for the Rabbits Captains Prize whilst there was an Individual Stableford for those not playing in the Rabbits event. Mike Thomas (22) collected the Rabbits Captains Prize after signing for a very creditable 40 points. 38 points was good enough to give Samuel Morley (22) the runner up place with three players, Malcolm Dawson, Brian Hunsley & David Sadler tied on 34 points.

The individual Stableford proved to be very exciting with first rate scoring and count-backs across all divisions.

Derek Hood is definitely benefiting from all of the extra golf he has been playing lately and this was reflected in his, Division 1, winning score of 39 points just edging out James Hobson on 38. Dexter Ward’s back 6 was the difference has he took 3rd from Graham Adams both scoring 35 points.

It was very compressed at the top end of Division 2 with three players tied on 37 points. However, they were only battling for 2nd place as Captain Elect, David Underwood grabbed top with 38 points from immediate past Captain Paul Birk securing 2nd place with the small margin of a back three count-back. Kevin Anderson’s back 6 secured 3rd from Ian Bexon.

It was an equally tight finish in Division 3, where Peter Kirby came out on top again after a count-back. His back nine bettered Jeff King’s after they were tied on 38 points. Derek Moorhouse secured 3rd one point behind.

Results: Div. 1. 1st D. Hood (10) 39 pts. 2nd J. Hobson (8) 38 pts. 3rd D. Ward (5) 35 pts (bb6). Div 2. 1st D. Underwood (14) 38 pts. 2nd P. Birk (15) 37 pts (bb3). 3rd K. Anderson 37 pts (bb6). Div. 3. 1st P. Kirby (21) 38 pts (bb9). 2nd J. King (21) 38 pts. 3rd D. Moorhouse (24) 37 pts (bb9).

In the latest of the Sunday Stableford Series, Bob Fox (12) stormed to a brilliant 42 points to win by 5 clear points from Michael O’Shea (16) on 37 points with Paul Martin (10) picking up 3rd after a count-back on 36 points.

Oakdale:

Ladies. On Tuesday (23rd) the Ladies played a fun competition with the entry fees being given to the Lady Captain's Charity, Wellspring Training & Therapy. As it was "greens maintenance week", the Ladies played the course "as they found it" and adjustments were made by the organisers later to exclude holes 15 & 16. The format was teams of 3 playing a Stand Aside Texas Scramble.

In first place were Allison Wormald. Simone Beckett & Caroline Bingley with a nett 55 score. Second were Lynn Wood, Julie Smith & Janet Parker nett 57 (bb9) and third were Lindsey Holt, Jane Garrett & Judy Foxton with nett 57. The associated raffle generated a magnificent £277.

At the YLCGA County Fours Final held at Tankersley Park GC, Annie Parkinson & Kate Key achieved a fantastic 4th place with a nett 70. They were very close to winning despite one bad hole. Well done ladies.

Mixed Open. Oakdale’s Mixed Open was held on Thursday (25th) with 50 pairs signed-up. The winners with 51 points were David Jordan (17) &Valerie Jordan (38). Second were Mark Cadman (11) & Hazel Cadman (35) with 49 points and third were David Booth (6) & Gill Booth (14) with 48 points. The top 30 pairs scores 40 points or better!

Men. Saturday Stableford (27th) attracted 47 players and was won by Paul Dobinson (18) with a solid 41points from Chris McVey (10) with 40 points. Third was Gary Crawley (7) with 37 points. Nine twos were recorded on the day.

Captain’s 9 Hole. The competition was played on Friday (26th) from white & red tees was won by Luke Saville (17) with 23 points from Andrew Clarke (2) with 19 points.

Rabbits NERGA event at Scarborough North Cliff GC (28th). Eight Oakdale Rabbits joined seven other club teams from across Yorkshire for the penultimate round of the competition. The winners were Whitby and Oakdale finished fifth. The last round is at Oakdale on Sunday 4th September.

Junior Stableford. Twelve Juniors played their stableford on Tuesday (23rd: from white, yellow and red tees. The winner was Ben Underwood (32) with 46 points, second with 42 points was Cameron Gallagher (28) and third was Mila Dodds (23) with 36 points.

Masham

Once again, a busy weekend’s golf at Masham saw the John Holland Mixed Trophy on Sunday 29 th August and the Theakston’s Cup for Ladies and Men, Bank Holiday Monday.

Some 16 couples entered for this year’s John Holland Trophy greensome competition (each player drives, best drive chosen, then alternate shots until the ball pops into that little hole on the green”.

Never a good formula for a couple’s happy relationship, but when you think, it is only a game!

There were some very good scores produced on the day with mother and son pairing, Jackie and Isaac Jones, taking first prize with a staggering net 60.4.

It is really nice to see the relative new comers to the club settling in so well and as Jackie said after receiving their prize from organisers, Maureen and Dave Dillon, how much she and Isaac have appreciated the friendly atmosphere at the club and

how supportive everybody has been since joining.

In second place, old timers, sorry, long timers, Jackie Thirsk and Tony Roebuck with a net 65 followed by Masham Golf Club stalwarts, Pat and Norman Shepherd, on a net 66.4.

Thanks went to Pam for the lovely roast dinner and Helen, behind the bar.

Diary date: next mixed, Sunday 16th October at 12.30pm Theakston’s Cup.

Always a popular competition at the club, and that’s not just because there is a free pint of Theakston’s Best, for all who have played.

A strong field of men and ladies saw some very good scores returned, and, like the competition the day before, there were some of the newer members amongst the prize winners.

In his introductory speech before the prize giving, the Captain, Will I’Anson, thanked Theakston’s, on behalf of the club, for their continuing sponsorship over the past 47 years and welcomed Simon Theakston, Joint Managing Director, inviting him to

present the prizes after thanking all those who had contributed to the success of the day, namely the score master, Robin Elias, Pam for her fine selection of good food and Helen for keeping everybody from suffering dehydration from behind the bar,

plus a huge thank you to the greens staff for producing a course in great condition.

Simon began by telling his audience that Theakston’s sponsorship at Masham, started by his father, Michael, some 47 years earlier, was the longest running sponsorship in the “stable” of sponsorships run by his company.

His audience warmly showed their appreciation with a round of applause.

Simon also proudly announced that two days previously, the birth of a son in the family meant the name of Theakston will be around for some time to come. Again, warm applause.

Simon added that he was proud to continue what his father had started all those years ago with the link with Masham and even “threatened” to take the game up some time in the future.

It then came to prize giving. Ladies first. Winner of the Ladies Theakson’s Trophy was Alison Sayer (a firsttime player in the competition) with a very credible net 67. In second place, Sheila Alsop, (a new member) on a back nine countback of a net 69, with Jackie Thirsk in third place on an equal net 69.

Two nearest the pins, Jan McGee, in 2, on the 3/12 th and Mandy Boak 2/11th. Nearest the string, Barbara Jameson.

Men’s Results.

Another new member to Masham Golf Club, Tim Howard, took first place and the Theakston’s Trophy, with an amazing net 64. In second place, a wizard with the scorecard, Pete Wetherill on a net 66, with new members, Nic Bedford on net 69 in

third place with Isaac Jones, hot from his success with his mum the day before, on net 70 taking fourth slot.

Two nearest the pins, Neil Pickard 2/11 th and James Ebbage 8/17th , with Bob Tunstall winning nearest the string with a 4” gap.

There were a total of 7x2’s, Martin Elsworth, Neil Pickard, Nic Bedford, Jon Bain, James Ebbage, Howard Falshaw and Issac Jones.

Well done to all prize winners.

Both Alison and Tim in their acceptance speeches thanked Masham Golf Club for their warm friendliness and support having joined recently.

Previous results.

Ladies Centenary Trophy, Sunday 14th August

1st Jackie Meakin, 2nd Penny Nicklas, 3rd Jackie French.

Men’s Centenary Trophy, same day.

1st overall winner, John French 98(30)68

1st Division: 1st Tony Clarkson 85(17)68, 2nd Jon Bain 83(14)69, 3rd Norman Hutchinson 87(17)70

2nd Division: 1st James Ebbage 91(22)69, 2nd Andrew Fallows 92(22)70, 3rd Peter Laing 92(21)71

3rd Division: 1st John Fenwick, Bob Tunstall

4x2’s John Bain, Norman Shepherd x2, Alan Sturdy, Isaac Jones.

Knaresborough Golf Club:

It was tough, or at least crowded, at the top as seven players fought for supremacy in the annual Almond trophy and were finally separated on a countback on 70 or a single shot between the seventh and the winner, Mauricio Contreras (11).

To do it, he had to ensure his tee shots hit every fairway and backed that up with a volley of fine shots from inside 100 yards. When he missed the greens, he still saved par with excellent sand shots.

The greens, freshly tined and rolled with sand, were running slow and the players had to be bold not to leave the putts short. Contreras was certainly positive, though there were three exceptions. He three putted the first, the par five eighth and the last where he still made par.

His one birdie came at the third after an easy seven iron left him a six foot birdie.

In close pursuit came Gee Fisher (12) and Peter Gartside (13), second and third on countback.

Competitors up to handicap 15 contest the Almond title while the Coleman is open to handicaps above.

In the latter, Henry Webster (17) found himself panicking quietly when he realised how well his round was going. He held his nerve though and finished with a six-under 66.

Yet after a disaster at the fourth, when bunker trouble cost him a quadruple eight, victory was the last thing on his mind.

Resigned to his fate, he began restoring his prospects, notably with a near birdie at eight and a bona fide one at the long ninth. A wedge to 15 feet and another confident putt earned the four.

An unsettling double bogey struck at the 12th after he “tried to hit a drive into next week” and had to give himself another pep talk. Vindication came at the last when he rounded off with a birdie at 18 when he flushed a five iron 170 yards into the green to finish three feet from the pin.

With Phil Geeney (20) later breathing down his neck to post his own 66, the ultimate birdie helped make the countback difference in Webster’s favour. Howard Gutteridge (29) finished third on 67.

Brenda Moore (18) was brimming with confidence after her recent win in the Silver Division Championship and another success, this in the Lady Captain’s Day, bore that out.

Consistent chipping and putting carried her to victory in Captain Julie Curry’s event as she led the field with a five under 70, followed by Di Kemp (18) on 72 and Julie Lovell (16) on 73.

Anne Cooley got the better of nearest rival Pauline Kirk in the nine-hole Hartley Cup, posting a sub-par 22 points to win on countback with Ann Balsdon third on 21.

Even the Bank Holiday Monday Cooledge Cup winners had to be divided by countback before the honours in the am-am fixture went to Richard Cox, Bill Baybutt, Jenny Jones and Ann Wylie on 87 points. Their back tally of 46 in, 41 out was the reverse order of second place Ken Ramsdale, Peter Jeans, Denise Dobson and Suzanne Robertson-Bates.

Bedale Golf Club:

Results:

August 22 – Lady Past Captain’s Trophy: 1st Marilyn Dawson (23) 38 pts ; 2nd Jean Court (37) 38 pts ; 3rd Maggie Tuer (30) 31 pts.

August 24 – Water Rats: 1st Ian Sykes (13) 39 pts ; 2nd Ken Fay (15) 37 pts.

August 24 – Ladies Stableford: Division 1: 1st Hannah Bowe (7) 39 pts ; 2nd Clare Bevan (7) 38 pts. Division 2: 1st Kate Clark (30) 38 pts ; 2nd Pam Rawlin (29) 34 pts. Division 3: 1st Claire Retchless (45) 39 pts ; 2nd Barbara Mongon (41) 37 pts.

August 25 – Thursday Stableford: 1st Darren Forrest 43 pts ; 2nd George Sinclair 37 pts (countback required) ; 3rd Dave Snaith 37 pts (countback required) ; 4th Tony Phillips 37 pts (countback required).

August 26 – Seniors Stableford: 1st Charles Silvester (33) 41 pts ; 2nd Kevin Clinton (22) 39 pts ; 3rd Ken Pitchford (28) 36 pts.

August 26 – Friday Animals: 1st Craig Lawson 39 pts ; 2nd Dave Lawrence 38 pts ; 3rd Colin Tipton 37 pts.

August 27 – Junior John Carr Trophy: 1st Shona Lawson (20) +5 ; 2nd Charlie Clark (19) +3.

August 27 – Ladies Medal: 1st Val Abbey (16) nett 70 ; 2nd Clare Bevan (7) nett 72.

August 28 – Bedale Trophy Round 2: 1st Matthew Kettlewell (19) 44 pts ; 2nd Richard Lee (10) 43 pts ; 3rd Dave Fleming (17) 42 pts ; 4th Ged Hall (12) 40 pts (countback required) ; 5th Kevin Rayner (6) 40 pts (countback required) ; 6th James Moore (14) 40 pts (countback required) ; 7th Debbie Palethorpe (32) 40 pts (countback required) ; 8th Steve Darby (18) 40 pts (countback required) ; 9th Matthew Gibb (9) 40 pts (countback required).

Rudding Park:

Results

August Weekend Stableford 20th August 2022: Euan McLelland won division 1 with 2 birdies and 11 pars beating Mr Jeff Cooper by 4 points.

Mr Mark McHale won division 2 with 2 birdies and 8 pars beating John Snodgrass in a card playoff.