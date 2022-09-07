Golf column: Congratulations to Oliver Wilson - the man who never gave up

Oliver Wilson of England poses with the trophy after winning the Made in HimmerLand at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort.

Yes he has played in the Ryder Cup in 2008, qualifying without a win to his name, but that team lost to the USA so is largely forgotten.

He also won one of the biggest events on the DP World tour, The Dunhill Links at St. Andrews in 2014, but largely he has been languishing among the lower echelons of the tour and going into the Made in Himmerland event he was not in the top 700 in the world rankings and had not had a top ten since the same event in 2019.

He reached a career high of 35th in the world ranking at his peak in 2008 and has since been on and off tour, his win at St. Andrews regaining his card for two seasons before he lost it again.

But this is the hero part of his story, he never gave up. He always believed in something about himself and knew he could do it but he had to find it again or even renew his game and that is just what he did.

He rocked up to Denmark and no one outside of himself and maybe his close team would have given him a second thought in terms of winning or even contending but sometimes fairy-tale stories do come true.

After holing two monster putts on the back nine to take a one shot lead going to the last, the true test of his new technique and mindset was before him.

A flushed driver, pure iron to around 15ft and two simple putts later he was a champion again at the age of 41 and all the toil, tears and hard work had paid off.

I truly take my hat off to this most likeable of men for his perseverance, belief in himself and bloody mindedness to never give up, something we can all learn from.