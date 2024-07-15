Zico Asare and Stephen Duke-McKenna impress against Huddersfield Town on Harrogate Town debuts
Right-back Zico Asare and versatile forward Stephen Duke-McKenna both started the game and played the first half as the League Two Sulphurites were edged out by League One Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Indeed, Duke-McKenna made quite the start to life at Wetherby Road, opening the scoring with just two minutes on the clock as Harrogate began their opening pre-season fixture on the front foot.
And although his side went on to lose the match by a 3-2 score-line, Weaver was left satisfied at the final whistle and singled out his debutants for praise.
"I thought that their performance levels were excellent,” he said.
"It’s not easy bedding down into a new team and getting integrated, but they have done and the evidence was there.
"They were like ducks to water, really, they suited our style of play and I think that everyone will have seen why we brought those two in – they are top talents.”
Weaver was also pleased with the contributions of academy youngsters Jack McClarin, Oli Robinson and Lucas Barnes, who were introduced from the substitutes’ bench on 62 minutes.
"I thought that they were very good when they came on, showed great energy and tenacity, but good ability on the ball as well,” he added.
"I am delighted for them."
Town took the lead early on. Matty Daly capitalised on a loose touch by Loick Ayina, playing a one-two with Jack Muldoon before sliding a delightful through-ball in behind the Terriers’ defence for the onrushing Duke-McKenna.
The former QPR man showed great composure inside the penalty area, cutting inside Ollie Turton then firing past Lee Nicholls with his right foot.
But, a Huddersfield team packed with Championship experience and led by former Premier League midfielder Jonathan Hogg wasted little time in getting themselves back in the contest.
Danny Ward diverted home a cross from the right to level matters in the eighth minute, before Rhys Healey slotted home to turn the game on its head midway through the opening period.
Harrogate got back on terms just before the interval, trialist Ellis Taylor – formerly of Sunderland – applying the finishing touch to a sweeping move down the left.
The second period saw both teams make a raft of changes, though it was Huddersfield who netted the only goal of the half, Lasse Sorensen deciding matters nine minutes after the resumption.
And his side ended up on the losing side, Weaver was far from disappointed by their efforts.
“I enjoyed it,” he continued. “It was good to get some action in early in pre-season. I thought that it was a good, entertaining game.
"I was pleased. It’s obviously going to be a work in progress because it is the first time that we have even played 11 versus 11 – in training we have done areas, a bit of shape, but we haven’t got the numbers to do that.
"Playing on our home pitch, it’s really fast, it’s a perfect pitch, against a high-quality team like Huddersfield, it's obviously going to be a test.
"We’ve come back to pre-season at the start of this month, they’ve got two or three games in already, and yet I was delighted with the levels achieved.”
Harrogate return to action on Friday evening when they entertain Championship Leeds United, 7.30pm kick-off at the Exercise Stadium.
