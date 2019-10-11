Yeovil Town v Harrogate Town: George Thomson could return for 'one of the toughest' away trips

Harrogate Town face one of their longest – and toughest – trips of the season this weekend.

The journey from North Yorkshire to Yeovil, which will see Simon Weaver and his players travel 288 miles each way, is the Wetherby Road outfit’s second-biggest National League trek of 2019/20, coming in 58 shorter than their 634-mile excursion to Torquay last month.

And Town know that they will have their work cut out at Huish Park on Saturday, where they will face-off with opponents currently third in the table having won eight of their last nine matches.

“It’s another trek, it’s gonna be if not the toughest, then one of the toughest away games, a real test,” Weaver said.

“You look at their ground, their set-up, they’ve got some very good players. Yeovil are a good team with a good manager and play football in a really good way, so we’re expecting a hard game, but I think we’ve earned the right, after the accumulation of recent points, to go there and have a really good go.

“We know what they’re all about and that they’re expected to be up there [at the top of the table] but we’ll go there with confidence and with a game-plan.”

A Championship club as recently as 2014 and only relegated from League Two at the end of last season, Yeovil bounced back from a 2-1 loss at Hartlepool United last weekend by beating Woking 3-1 in midweek.

Town are also in fine form, unbeaten in six matches, though it took a late Ryan Fallowfield strike to save them from defeat at Wrexham on Tuesday evening.

Weaver does however put that below-par display down to the amount of effort that his players expended just three days earlier, during their 2-0 victory over Ebbsfleet United in front of live television cameras.

“From the weekend, a televised game, you could see that we reached a real high point in terms of energy output,” he added.

“Not that it’s a valid excuse, but I think that it was a case of after the lord mayor’s show for a few of them. No-one got arrogant or anything like that, but the excitement levels were really up and people delivered on a good stage [against Ebbsfleet].

“I thought the juice was running a bit low at Wrexham the other night and you could see the drop-off in performance as a result of that. We have to be better on Saturday.”

Town head to Somerset in decent shape squad-wise, with in-form right-winger George Thomson set to return to action following two weeks out with a torn hip flexor.

And having witnessed Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond make a positive impact from the substitutes' bench at Wrexham in midweek, Weaver could be faced with something of a selection headache.

"We've got a fuller squad because George Thomson came through training and as long as there's no reaction he'll be fit for selection," the Town boss continued.

"[Diamond] came on and made the difference for us. We wouldn't have got anything out of the game without him being the catalyst for a better last 20 minutes. He's definitely worth considering because he's given us a point."