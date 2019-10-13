Yeovil Town 1 Harrogate Town 2: Work-rate and discipline were key factors, says Brendan Kiernan

Brendan Kiernan said that work-rate, discipline and organisation were the key factors in Harrogate Town's away victory at Yeovil.

The livewire winger opened the scoring in the 71st minute of Saturday's 2-1 success at Huish Park, denying the in-form home side the chance to go top of the National League.

Jack Muldoon added a second goal just eight minutes later, but Kiernan believes that it was the work that Town did earlier in the match that laid the foundations for them to go on and claim a "well-deserved" three points.

"We knew we were gonna have to dig in. At half-time we all knew that we'd started well and we gave ourselves a platform to build on," he reflected.

"It all started from the togetherness, the work ethic. We were a solid unit today, we worked from that and then did the bits we know we can do.

"I think that they [Yeovil] got frustrated because we were so patient and disciplined, that helped us. It was a team game-plan and we worked it well.

"We're very happy, all the boys put in a shift and I think it was well-deserved."

Both sides went into Saturday's fixture in fine form, Town unbeaten in six while Yeovil had won eight out of their last nine and five on the bounce at home.

And it was the hosts who went closest to breaking the deadlock in a closely-contested opening period, Courtney Duffus running in on goal and drawing a save out of James Belshaw.

The ball still looked to be on its way over the Harrogate goal-line despite the visiting custodian's intervention, however Connor Hall was able to recover just in time to effect a clearance.

The longer the game went on the more frustrated the Glovers became, meaning that Town had an increasing amount of time and space to play in.

And they were to take full advantage, Kiernan coming in off the left and sending a low strike through a sea of bodies and into the far corner of the Yeovil net.

The lead was then doubled on 78 minutes, Mark Beck pouncing on a defensive mistake before picking out Muldoon, who finished well.

Yeovil did manage to pull a goal back in stoppage-time when Rhys Murphy struck, but it was to prove too little, too late.

Town were backed once again by a vocal away contingent, who braved a 576-mile round-trip to cheer on their team.

And it was the travelling support whom Kiernan saved his last word for.

"Unreal. That's all I can say about the fans. Unreal," he added.

"To make that journey and to be singing like that for most of the game, it's unreal."

Victory lifts Harrogate up to eighth in the National League standings, just one place and one point shy of a play-off berth.