Wrexham defender Tyler French celebrates with team-mate Dior Angus. Pictures: Getty Images

Owned though they are by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Reds currently sit 12th in the National League and will arrive in North Yorkshire for this weekend's clash as underdogs.

League Two Town are seventh in the division above, albeit having lost three of their last four matches, but former Bradford City defender French says Wrexham have nothing to worry about as they aim to progress to the second round of the competition.

"They will be the favourites but we are more than capable of going there and beating them, we have got the players," the 22-year-old told The Leader.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson.

"All the focus is on us and how we are going to try and beat them. We are not worried about them, it is all about us.

"The pressure is on them because they are expected to win."

Meanwhile, Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson became the latest opposition chief to praise the way that Irving and Simon Weaver have progressed Harrogate both on and off the field.

Following on from the compliments paid by Bristol Rovers' Joey Barton last week, the Reds boss told The Leader: "To go to a team that is seventh in League Two, it is a good test for us to go and see how we fare against a team who have done what we ultimately want to do which is get into the league and then progress.

"It is a very well run club, I know Simon and his dad who is the owner and over a number of years, they have put some solid building blocks in place and hence they have had their success.

"We are looking forward to going there, it will be a good test for us and we go there as underdogs

"We have worked hard to get into the first round proper and now we want to go there and give a really good account of ourselves. That has got to be the aim at the weekend."