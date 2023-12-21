Wrexham AFC did not return with fresh transfer approach for Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong
The Sulphurites agreed to sell last season’s leading goal-scorer to their League Two rivals on transfer deadline day for a fee reportedly in the region of 500,000.
But the FA refused to sign off on the deal due to the Red Dragons’ failure to submit paperwork relevant to Armstrong’s registration in sufficient time.
As a result, the 27-year-old returned to Wetherby Road, and although welcomed back into the fold by Town boss Simon Weaver, remained set on a move away from North Yorkshire.
Mid-November brought an approach from Carlisle United, with Harrogate agreeing to sell the player to the Cumbrians for an undisclosed fee, a transfer which was only announced publicly this week.
And, while there was plenty of speculation regarding whether Wrexham would come back in for Armstrong, Weaver has revealed that the Welsh side had not attempted to revive the deal which fell through on September 1.
"We've not heard from Wrexham recently, since the end of the last transfer window, in fact,” he told the Harrogate Advertiser.
"With the January window due to be opening soon, I guess there is a possibility that they might have been in touch if they were still thinking about doing something.
"But clubs' priorities change from window to window in terms of the positions they need to recruit for and a centre-forward might not have been as high up on their list.
"I don't know, but what I will say is that after I shook hands with Gregg Abbott from Carlilse and we verbally agreed a deal, I wouldn't have gone back on that if another team had made an approach, regardless of what their offer was."
Armstrong, who contributed 31 goals and 13 assists in 116 competitive appearances for Town, will not officially become a Carlisle player until the winter transfer window opens on January 1.
But, having already passed a medical at Brunton Park, the former Middlesbrough forward has already begun training with his new club.