Harrogate Town striker Luke Armstrong's move to Wrexham is definitely off. Pictures: Matt Kirkham

Following a month of speculation regarding his future, the Sulphurites agreed to sell last season’s leading goal-scorer to their League Two rivals on transfer deadline day, announcing at 11.15pm that the 27-year-old had left the club for an undisclosed fee.

But it subsequently transpired that Wrexham had failed to submit the required paperwork ahead of Friday night’s cut-off, with the EFL confirming the following day that the transfer had not been completed and thus Armstrong would remain a Harrogate player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Dragons then began putting together an appeal, with Town boss Simon Weaver telling the Harrogate Advertiser directly after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Barrow that he remained hopeful that the “situation” could be “resolved” so that “everyone can win from it.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sulphurites boss Simon Weaver.

But Tuesday saw Wrexham announce that they have “no reasonable chance” of successfully overturning the EFL’s ruling on Armstrong before going on to apologise to both the player and Harrogate.

A statement explained: ‘Having reviewed the additional information received from the EFL and considered this in the context of the submission of the documents for the transfer of Luke Armstrong from Harrogate Town, the club have determined there is no reasonable chance of success if we were to appeal the EFL’s decision to reject the transfer.

‘Now this decision has been made, we wish to apologise to Luke as we were unable to complete the transfer by the deadline and Harrogate Town, who we are sure will be as disappointed as we are that the transfer will not now be completed in this window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club will be reviewing the circumstances and processes that have led to this outcome with all the relevant parties.’

League Two clubs have until Tuesday to submit finalised 22-man squad lists containing the players they wish to use until the winter transfer window opens in January.

But it remains to be seen whether Armstrong will be included in that number now that it has been confirmed that his move to Wrexham is definitely off for the time being.