Wrexham 1 Harrogate Town 1: Ryan Fallowfield's collector's item extends unbeaten run

Ryan Fallowfield's late strike earned Harrogate Town a point at Wrexham on Tuesday night, extending the Wetherby Road outfit's unbeaten run into a sixth game.

The right-back popped up with a rare, rare goal, his first in the league since 2014/15, but insists that he felt it had been coming.

"It's been a long time since I scored a goal, so it was a good feeling," Fallowfield reflected.

"I said to my family 'it's definitely coming'. I had one disallowed at Halifax, I had a shot at the weekend [against Ebbsfleet United] and the keeper's pulled off a good save. There have been plenty of chances and tonight's been the one.

"To be fair, it's a good finish. I'm not having anyone take that one away from me and it's a good point at the end of the day."

Fallowfield and his team-mates fell behind in North Wales with just six minutes on the clock, Bobby Grant converting Jason Oswell's left-wing cross.

And things could have got worse for Town soon afterwards, goalkeeper James Belshaw required to make a good save to deny Luke Young when Will Smith's pass attempted pass out of defence was intercepted.

The opening 45 minutes were instantly forgettable from a Harrogate perspective, but the early moments of the second period weren't much better.

Belshaw again did well to keep his side in the contest, pushing away a well-struck Grant volley before the same player blazed a 59th-minute penalty over the cross-bar following George Smith's trip on Oswell.

Town then began to look a little bit more likely and Jack Muldoon forced Wrexham custodian Christian Dibble into action with an effort across the face of goal.

And the unlikely figure of Fallowfield was eventually to make the Welshmen pay for their profligacy 10 minutes from time, driving home after substitute Jack Diamond's cross wasn't dealt with by the Dragons' defence.

Yet, although pleased to have got his name on the score-sheet, the 23-year-old was quick acknowledge that Town were a long way off their best on the night.

"We weren't good enough from back to front. We weren't on it," Fallowfield said.

"In the first half we were miles off it. Second half, we haven't played the best but we've come away with a good point.

"It's good to get a point when we've not played very well as a team.

"I think we were quite lucky with the missed penalty but we knew that if we kept it at 1-0 then we always had a chance and we did that. It's a point gained.

"It's massive to keep the unbeaten run going. That's six games now and we have to be miles better than we were tonight, but we'll see where it takes us."

Tuesday's result sees Harrogate drop two places to 12th in the National League standings ahead of their trip to in-form Yeovil Town this weekend.